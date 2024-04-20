12th Annual Plane Pull makes return at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republic Airways hosted its 12th Annual Plane Pull event on Saturday.

The event benefits A Kid Again, Indiana Wish, Riley Children’s Foundation, and Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent.

The Plane Pull is dedicated to the memory of Tyler Frenzel, a Carmel, Indiana, boy who suffered from leukemia and passed away in 2004, according to a release. Since its inception, the event has raised nearly $4.3 million for children battling life-threatening illnesses.

The Plane Pull took place at Republic Airways Indianapolis Maintenance Center Hanger, 3998 S. Hoffman Road.

The event will feature a free Kids’ Zone with activities for youth of all ages, food and beverage vendors, and a variety of aircraft and airport vehicles to see and tour.

“Republic Airways is proud to host this unique event that allows our community the opportunity to get an up-close look into the world of aviation while caring for some of the most vulnerable children across the state of Indiana,” said Amy Arnell, director of Corporate and Community Responsibility for Republic Airways.

Arnell added, “Whether you build a team with friends from work, school, church, or your neighborhood, pulling a 24-ton aircraft is a powerful and fun way to show your support.”

The public is invited to participate by creating a team of ten individuals to pull a 24-ton aircraft 15 feet or by simply watching the competition at this family-friendly event.

More information can be found here.