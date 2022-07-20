Local

2 children hurt in train crash in Clinton County

Clinton County deputies were called to a crash of a train and a pickup just after 3:45 p.m. July 19, 2022, on the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks at County Road 750W south of West Gas Line Road near Mulberry, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Clinton County Sheriff's Office)

MULBERRY, Ind. (WISH) — Two children were hurt Tuesday afternoon when a train hit the pickup truck they were in, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies were called to the crash just after 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks at County Road 750W south of West Gas Line Road. That’s less than a mile southeast of the western Clinton County town of Mulberry.

Investigators believe Lora Elston, 65, of Battle Ground, was driving a blue 2006 Ford pickup south and, for an unknown reason, entered into the path of the northbound train.

A 7-year-old girl was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. Ambulances took Elston and an 11-year-old boy to a Lafayette hospital. The extent of their injuries was unknown at 8 p.m. Tuesday, said a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The town of 1,200 is about an hour’s drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis.