IMPD: Sunday night crash kills 2, injures 1

Signs for Meridian Street and Southport Road on the south side of Indianapolis on Jan. 22, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed two people Sunday night on the city’s south side.

Officers responded to a crash just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Meridian Street and Southport Road.

Investigators believe an Acura sedan was headed south on Meridian Street at a high rate of speed when the driver ran the red light at Southport Road and crashed into the driver’s side door of a Hyundai sedan that was trying to turn from Southport onto Meridian, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Monday.

The driver of the Acura and a passenger in the Hyundai were pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a local hospital, IMPD says. The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will share the names of the victims after their family members have been notified

Drivers should always be careful on the roads, especially during winter weather, IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer says.

“Slow down, take your time, and allow extra time to get to wherever you’re going. Wednesday, I understand, we might get a couple of inches (of snow) — again, slow down. A lot of people in big trucks with their 4-wheel drive and all that, think they can get through it. And they might be able to get through it, but you still have the same problem of being able to stop in time. It’s not worth causing a crash, so slow down and give it extra time.”

The crash was still under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD.