2 die in crash on US 31 in southeastern Johnson County

AMITY, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died Monday night in a crash in southeastern Johnson County, the sheriff says.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office went to a report of a serious vehicle accident at 9:20 p.m. Monday on U.S. 31 northbound north of State Road 252. That’s about halfway between the city of Franklin and the town of Edinburgh, and also near the rural community of Amity.

Deputies found two vehicles in the crash. Both drivers died in the crash. No additional information was immediately available on the drivers who died or the cause of the crash.

The northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 31 were to be closed for an undetermined amount of time, said Sheriff Duane E. Burgess in an email sent shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office will identify the drivers and notify their families before sharing their names.