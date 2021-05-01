Local

2 Hamilton Heights students die in crash on way to prom

ARCADIA, Ind. (WISH) — Two Hamilton Heights students died in a Saturday night crash on the way to prom, and the district has canceled all prom activities to provide grief counseling to students.

Superintendent Derek Arrowood on Saturday shared a message on the district’s Facebook page, saying the students were in an accident on their way to prom, which was being held at the Elite Banquet Center in Kokomo.

Grief counselors and members of faith communities were going to be present at the banquet center in Kokomo and the Hamilton Heights Media Center, Arrowood said.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of 281st Street and Lacey Road near Arcadia, Deputy Ryan McClain with Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and two other people were injured. Their conditions were not immediately available.

No information about the identities of the students or the circumstances of the crash was immediately provided.

Full statement from Arrowood: