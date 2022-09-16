Local

2 hurt when 2 schools’ buses, SUV collide on US 31 in Greenwood

A crash involving two school buses and an SUV happened at 3 p.m. Sept. 16, 2022, on U.S. 31 southbound near Woodlawn Drive in Greenwood, Indiana. (Provided Photos/Greenwood Police Department)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults were hurt when two school buses and an SUV collided Friday afternoon on U.S. 31, the Greenwood Fire Department chief says.

The crash happened at 3 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 southbound near the crossover for Woodlawn Drive and Woodland Place. That’s between Fry Road and West Main Street.

Fire Chief Darin Hoggatt said the buses involved were small ones from the Clark-Pleasant school district in Whiteland and the Franklin Community school district. Both districts are in Johnson County.

The two adults who received minor injuries were on the Clark-Pleasant bus with five children.

The Franklin bus was carrying two adults and three children.

Matthew Fillenwarth, assistant chief of Greenwood Police Department, said investigators believe the driver of a dark-colored SUV slammed on the brakes in the passing lane on U.S. 31, causing one of the school buses to hit the SUV, and the other school bus to hit the bus ahead of it.

The SUV left the crash scene with rear-end damage, but police have little other information about the vehicle. Investigators believe the SUV driver had slammed on the brakes to make a U-turn on the U.S. 31 crossover.