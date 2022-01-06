2 injured in Avon apartment fire

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A resident and a firefighter were injured in an Avon apartment fire early Thursday morning.
According to Washington Township Avon Fire Department, the fire started around 2 a.m. at Steeplechase Apartments in the 10000 block of Foxfield Lane — that’s near the intersection of Ronald Reagan Parkway and Rockville Road.
Fire was showing through the roof when crews arrived.
The second floor resident, who lives in the unit most damaged by the fire, was treated by medics and released at the scene.
The firefighter was taken to a local hospital after sustaining a non-life threatening injury.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.