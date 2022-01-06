Local

2 injured in Avon apartment fire

The fire started around 2 a.m. at an apartment building in the 10000 block of Foxfield Lane. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A resident and a firefighter were injured in an Avon apartment fire early Thursday morning.

According to Washington Township Avon Fire Department, the fire started around 2 a.m. at Steeplechase Apartments in the 10000 block of Foxfield Lane — that’s near the intersection of Ronald Reagan Parkway and Rockville Road.

Fire was showing through the roof when crews arrived.

The second floor resident, who lives in the unit most damaged by the fire, was treated by medics and released at the scene.

The firefighter was taken to a local hospital after sustaining a non-life threatening injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Wayne fire crews assisted Hendricks County fire crews with a working building fire this morning in the 10000 block of Foxfield Lane in Avon. One fighter suffered a minor injury and the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/10NrdBZOF5 — Wayne Township Fire Department (@Waynetwpfire) January 6, 2022