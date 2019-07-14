2-year-old in hospital after falling under grandpa’s lawn mower

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — A 2-year-old boy is in the hospital after he fell and went under his grandfather’s lawn mower.

William and Beverly Waltermire of Commiskey showed up around 1 p.m. Saturday at the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office asking for an ambulance for their grandson, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.

While William Waltermire was mowing the lawn on Grayford Road, the boy ran toward him, chased by his grandmother. The boy fell as his grandfather was backing up, and the boy went under the running mower, the couple told deputies.

The boy was taken to St. Vincent Jennings Hospital with serious injuries and was later taken by helicopter to IU Health Riley Hospital for Children, the sheriff’s office said.

The office said deputies were “still investigating and thus far calling it a terrible accident.”