20-year-old Indy woman reported missing from near-southeast side confirmed dead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday morning that a 20-year-old woman missing from Indianapolis’ near-southeast side since Thursday died.

Aaliyah Paff, 20, was first reported missing from the 2500 block of Beechcrest Drive on Thursday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sought the public’s help in locating her, but then posted on social media Sunday that Paff had been located without specifying if she was found safe.

Online police reports show that a death investigation for Paff happened around 1:35 a.m. Sunday at Eskenazi Hospital.

The coroner did not provide a cause of death.

IMPD says that foul play was not suspected.