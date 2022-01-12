Local

2022 Indy RV Expo underway at Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of RV’s are at the Indiana State Fairgrounds as the 2022 Indy RV Expo is underway.

A lot of the RV’s you’ll see are made right here in Indiana.

According to motorbiscuit.com, 60 to 80 percent of all RV’s in the entire world are made in Elkhart County.

(WISH Photo)

“Sixty of the top name brand manufacturers will be on display,” said Ken Eckstein, spokesperson with Mount Comfort RV.

The area’s most renowned RV dealers are coming together under one roof to offer special show rates, on-the-spot financing and factory incentives with hundreds of new model motor homes, fifth wheels, tent campers, travel trailers and toy haulers.

The 2022 Indy RV Expo runs through Jan. 16.

Hours of operation:

Wednesday, Jan. 12: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Expo prices: