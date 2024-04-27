23 arrested at IU for encampment on campus during protest

Encampment at Indiana University's Dunn Meadow for a protest in support of Palestine. (WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Twenty-three people were arrested at Indiana University on Saturday after refusing to remove their encampment structures during a protest in support of Palestine.

After numerous written and verbal communications that free speech and protest are permissible but the presence of unapproved temporary or permanent structures violates university policy, a group of people erected numerous tents and canopies on Friday night with the stated intention to occupy the university space indefinitely.

At 12:20 p.m. Saturday, the Indiana University Police Department, in collaboration with Indiana State Police, responded to the encampment at Dunn Meadow. IU officers and Indiana State Police troopers approached the group in Dunn Meadow and gave a series of six verbal warnings to remove the structures. At 12:35 p.m., those who refused to remove their structures from university property were detained and removed.

The group of 23 were arrested and transported to the Monroe County Justice Center for charges ranging from criminal trespass to resisting law enforcement. Affiliation with Indiana University for those arrested has not been confirmed.

The Indiana University Police Department released the following statement in a news release: “The Indiana University Police Department continues to support peaceful protests on campus that follow university policy.”

On Thursday, at least 33 people were arrested during a rally at Dunn Meadow in support of Palestine.

