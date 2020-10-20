3 Indianapolis library branches close after staff members exposed to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three Indianapolis Public Library branches are closed on Tuesday for “deep cleaning” after staff members were potentially exposed to COVID-19.

The East Washington, Southport and Warren branches are closed and plan to reopen on Wednesday.

One exposed staff member works at both the East Washington and Southport branches. The Warren branch is closing after a separate staff member was also potentially exposed to the virus.

Both employees are now under a 10-day quarantine. Any other staff who were in close contact with those employees are also under quarantine.

“Nimble scheduling for an issue like this is a necessity, as we understand that The Library is essential for residents who need access to information, materials, wi-fi, and computers–and we aim to fulfill our mission of providing access to these services as safely as possible,” Library CEO Jacki Nytes said in a press release.

The Indianapolis Public Library encourages anyone who visited the library branches between Oct.17 and Oct. 19 to self-monitor for symptoms.

All Indianapolis Public Library branches currently have a mask mandate, a regular surface cleaning policy and a 96-hour quarantine period for returned materials.