4, including 2 Whitestown police officers, injured in I-65 crash

Photo of a crash involving a Whitestown police officers on Feb. 9, 2021. (Provided Photo/Whitestown PD)
by: Staff Reports
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) – Four people, including 2 Whitestown police officers, were injured in an overnight crash on I-65, according to police.

The Whitestown Police Department said three officers were conducting a traffic stop on I-65 north near the 131 mile marker around 1 a.m. During the stop, a white sedan headed north hit a Whitestown Police Department vehicle. This caused several other several other crashes, all involving department vehicles.

Police said two Whitestown police officers, the driver of the white sedan and a passenger in the vehicle that was initially stopped were all taken to the hospital.

A third officer was treated and released at the scene.

The department said those taken to the hospital suffered moderate to severe injuries.

Alcohol is thought to have been a factor in the crash.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

