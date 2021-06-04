Local

4th of July fireworks show announced for downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fourth of July fireworks will light up the downtown sky once again this year after COVID-19 restrictions canceled last year’s show, officials with Downtown Indy said on Friday.

The show is scheduled for July 4 at 10 p.m. with the fireworks launching from the top of the 500 North Meridian office building.

Hoosiers can enjoy 21 minutes of fireworks synced to patriotic music aired on radio stations B105.7 and 97.1 Hank FM.

“We are excited to bring back one of our treasured July 4 traditions,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett in a press release sent to News 8. “This year, we can celebrate our country’s independence, our city’s bicentennial, and our continued comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic, powered by more and more residents choosing to get vaccinated.”

“As more people become vaccinated, we know there’s growing demand for visitors to travel with friends and family. Having a long, holiday weekend that includes Indiana’s biggest and best fireworks will give visitors another reason to visit Indy,” said Leonard Hoops, president and CEO of Visit Indy.

Regions Tower had previously been the host location for the Downtown Freedom Fest for more than 50 years, but this year a new launch site was chosen due to residential development in the area.

Earlier this year, Downtown Indy, Inc. worked with the Indianapolis Fire Department and other city officials and pyrotechnic professionals. “Due to fire safety ordinances, a safe “fall-out” perimeter is required that is free of residences and hotels and other similar spaces, including homeless shelters and jails,” added Seiwert. “Additionally, shooting off large scale, aerial fireworks should also be a safe audible distance from our beloved Zoo and the animals in their care. Fortunately, our friends at Stenz Corp. came through and offered the 500 North Meridian building, which they manage.”