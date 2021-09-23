Local

50-year-old dies in pickup truck crash in Brown County

NASHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 50-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon when the pickup truck he was driving left the road, hit a tree and flipped, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

David Barnett, of Nashville, was partially ejected from the 2006 Dodge Ram 1500. Investigators did not immediately know why the southbound truck left the west side of the road.

The crash was reported shortly after 5:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of Clay Lick Road. That’s about 4 miles northeast of Nashville just south of Gatesville Road.