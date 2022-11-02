Local

7-year-old boy dies after hit while trick-or-treating in Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 7-year-old boy died after he was hit by a minivan while trick-or-treating Monday night in Crawfordsville, police said.

At 7 p.m., police were called to a report of a child struck by a vehicle in the 2000 block of Traction Road. That’s just east of Main Street/U.S. 36 and about 2.5 miles east of Wabash College.

A Chevrolet Equinox SUV was traveling west on Traction Road when it stopped in one of the travel lanes so a passenger could unload the 7-year-old boy and another child for trick-or-treating, the Crawfordsville Police Department said in a statement.

At the same time, a Crawfordsville woman was driving east on Traction Road in a Chrysler minivan when she saw the Equinox stopped in the road.

The woman told police she “saw people in the roadway and tried to stop, but was unable to stop before the accident,” police said.

Police say the minivan hit the SUV’s open door, the little boy, and the foot of the woman who was unloading the children from the vehicle.

The boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children and was reported to be critical.

Bob Rivers, assistant chief of the Crawfordsville Police Department, confirmed to News 8 that the boy later died of his injuries.

“We were able to confirm late yesterday afternoon/early evening that the child had died,” Rivers said in a statement Wednesday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Lt. Templeman of the Crawfordsville Police Department at 765-362-3762 ext. 228.