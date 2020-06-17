71-year-old kayaker found dead on Geist Reservoir

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A 71-year-old kayaker was found dead at Geist Reservoir early Wednesday morning, Fishers Police Department said.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has not released the man’s name.

Fishers Police Department was called shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday about a missing person. Officers found the man’s body about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Foul play is not suspected, the department said in a news release.

The release said, “The Fishers Police Department and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will conduct joint investigations. Both investigations remain active. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Edgar Holmes at 317-595-1430.”