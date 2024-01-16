71-year-old man hit, killed while walking in Anderson casino parking lot

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A Fishers man died Saturday night after a vehicle struck him in an Anderson casino parking lot, police say.

Anderson Police Department officers responded to a crash involving an SUV and pedestrian that happened in the parking lot of Harrah’s Hoosier Park Casino at 4500 Dan Patch Circle just after 7:30 p.m., according to a news release on Tuesday.

Investigators say preliminary details show that an SUV driven by a 56-year-old Anderson woman struck 71-year-old Steven Rubenstein while he was walking through the lot.

Rubenstein suffered severe injuries and later died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact Sgt. Nick Durr at 765-648-6660.