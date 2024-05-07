85-year-old cyclist dies after crash with juvenile in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — An 85-year-old cyclist died at a hospital after a juvenile hit him with his vehicle in Carmel on Friday, police say.

Carmel Police Department officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a cyclist near West Main Street and Towne Road at 10:19 a.m. on Friday.

The cyclist, identified as Gioacchino Mutone, later died at a nearby hospital that afternoon, a release from the CPD said on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigation shows that a juvenile male was traveling south on Towne Road, turning west onto West Maine Street when he hit Mutone traveling south along Towne Road on the multipurpose path.

The investigation is ongoing and being led by the CPD Accident Investigation Team.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the CPD at 317-571-2500.