Addressing the nursing shortage in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses are in high demand in Indiana. There’s too many patients, and not enough nurses.

Chief Nursing Officer from Ascension St. Vincent, Cindy Adams, and Dean of the Marian University Leighton School of Nursing, Dorothy Gomez, joined DayBreak to talk about the shortage and encourage people to come explore nursing opportunities.

“Nursing is certainly a career where you can give back to people, make a difference in someone’s life every day, and learn something new every day. It’s a great career to be in, in terms of the numbers,” Gomez said.

You can visit the Eventbrite website to explore nursing opportunities in Indianapolis, and watch the video above.