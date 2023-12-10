Agencies react to acquittal of IMPD officers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it is ready to move forward after a pair of its officers were acquitted on brutality charges by a Marion County jury early Saturday morning.

Jonathan Horlock and Nathaniel Schauwecker were charged with battery and officials misconduct after confronting two women accused of violating curfew during protests in Indianapolis in May 2020.

A jury did not find sufficient evidence to convict the men after they struck both women with batons and shot another one with non-lethal projectiles.

IMPD Chief (Randal) Taylor respects the jury’s decision and thanks them for their time, effort and consideration. Their verdicts are consistent with the internal investigation, which determined that the officers followed the law, department policies, and training. Chief Taylor recognizes the impact that this incident had on our community and our officers. Over the last four years, IMPD has increased transparency, accountability, training, built bridges of trust, and opened lines of communication with our community. Additionally, IMPD has worked with the community to create better policies and procedures, and civilian oversight boards. IMPD remains committed to protecting and serving our community with honor and integrity. IMPD’s officers and professional staff will continue their selfless work each day to make Indianapolis a safer place for those who live, visit, and work in our city. – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

Rick Snyder, president of the Indianapolis Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, also released a statement Saturday:

“After five days of trial and 10 plus hours of deliberations, we are grateful for the jury’s verdict of Not Guilty on 8 of the charges. The jury reached an impasse on the 4 remaining charges which resulted in a mistrial on those counts. We are grateful the jury was guided by the facts of this case and the law. After three-and-a-half years, we believe the residents of Marion County made clear through this jury, it is time to put this chapter behind us as a community. We must continue to work to improve our police department and now move forward. We support the continued collaboration between the IMPD, community partners and various stakeholders to constantly improve the training of our officers while ensuring proper accountability for both our police professionals and the community members they serve throughout our capital city.” – Rick Snyder

A spokesperson for the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said the agency is grateful for the “jury’s time and consideration” into the case.