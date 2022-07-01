Local

Airlines and drivers prepare for a busy Fourth of July weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Millions of Americans are expected to hit the road or take to the skies this Fourth of July weekend.

For those on the road, travel is expected to kick into high gear now that gas prices have started to fall. It will also mark the first time many Hoosiers will get out for a holiday after two years of the pandemic.

Even though prices are going down, analysts at GasBuddy say gasoline will still be at record-high prices on July Fourth. Prices are expected to be more than a dollar per gallon higher this year than in any other year.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says some drivers who were initially going to stand by on the sidelines may hit the road. He also believes gas prices will continue to decline for the next two to three weeks, pending an unexpected disruption like a significant weather threat to the Gulf Coast.

Airlines face a big test: whether they can handle big crowds for the July Fourth holiday.

De Haan says there are various factors impacting air travel operations, including a surge in demand and less capacity than there was prior to coronavirus. Fuel prices have also hit the airlines hard.

“A lot of airlines have retired aircraft and a lot of pilots are taking early buyouts and so there’s a very tight ship, not only at the pump that’s pushing prices up but there’s very little breathing room this July Fourth,” De Haan said. “There’s fewer pilots, fewer flight attendants. Airlines are trying to hire back quickly, but with a lot fewer planes in the sky, that’s putting a lot of pressure on airlines this July Fourth.”

In addition, more than 800 flights were canceled Monday afternoon for weather and other reasons.

“We’ve already seen Delta take the unprecedented step of issuing waivers for anyone traveling,” De Haan said. “If there are any disruptions, it won’t surprise me if we see a few kinks in what is supposed to be the most robust travel we’ve seen for the Fourth of July.”

De Haan says anyone who plans to fly over the holiday weekend should make sure to get to the airport early.