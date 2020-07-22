All INdiana Podcast Network expands line-up with first finance-centered offering

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — DuJuan McCoy, owner, president, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced the addition of “Carpe Dime” to the All INdiana Podcast Network line-up.

“Carpe Dime,” the first finance-centered program on the All INdiana Podcast Network, is produced by Financial Center First Credit Union and hosted by AVP of Financial Literacy James Davidson and VP of Membership Development Dusty Simmons, features discussions geared at making personal financial health understandable, relatable, and interesting without complex industry jargon.

“Now more than ever, people need to get real about their finances,” said Simmons. “The goal of ‘Carpe Dime’ is to help listeners seize every day of their lives without making financial decisions that seize their wallets. We hope Indiana will tune in to relate as we talk about money, family dynamics, and making educated decisions to improve their financial lives.”

“Circle City Broadcasting is committed to developing and offering unique, local news and entertainment programming to the state of Indiana across all our platforms,” said McCoy. “We’re constantly on the lookout to diversify and add additional content areas to our podcast programming line-up.”

New in 2020, current episodes of “Carpe Dime” are available for download at AllINdianaPodcast.com with new episodes being released every other week.