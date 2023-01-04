Local

All lanes of EB I-70 back open east of Spiceland after semi crash

Traffic flows on Interstate 70 in Henry County following a crash on Jan. 4, 2023. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

NEW LISBON, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of eastbound I-70 in Henry County were back open by 9 a.m. Wednesday, more than three hours after a crash involving two semitrucks forced police to shut down traffic in the area.

Just before 6 a.m., police closed all eastbound lanes of I-70 between Wilbur Wright Road and Potter Shop Road, roughly eight miles east of Spiceland, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

An early morning tweet by Indiana State Police Sgt. Scott Keegan said that one of the trucks was on fire.

“Interstate 70 eastbound at the 133-mile marker is currently shut down as troopers from the Pendleton District are assisting Henry County Sheriff’s Office with a crash with injury involving two semis. One semi is currently fully engulfed in flames,” Keegan wrote.

News 8 has reached out to Indiana State Police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for more information.