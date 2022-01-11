Local

Anderson moves to e-learning after high tally of staff COVID absences

Anderson Intermediate School is shown Aug. 2, 2021, in Anderson, Indiana. (WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson Community School announced Monday night it will have virtual learning on Tuesday.

The Madison County district of 6,800 students northeast of Indianapolis cited a high number of COVID-19-related absences of staff.

The district, which has 11 schools, also says students can direct questions to teachers virtually from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday.

Madison County was listed as “red,” the highest advisory level, on the weekly county map from the Indiana Department of Health, reporting an 18.88% seven-day positivity rate.

