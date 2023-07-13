Annual Ice Cream Social kicks off on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The annual Ice Cream Social on Monument Circle kicks off at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The event, hosted by the American Dairy Association, runs until 2 p.m. All proceeds from the event go to the Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis.

A $5 donation will get you an ice cream sundae, and a $1 bottled water will be available at each of the four serving tents.

The social will feature mascot visits, music from local radio stations, and dairy merchandise.