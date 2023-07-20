AT&T opens learning center at the Indianapolis Urban League

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — AT&T has set up a connected learning center at Indianapolis Urban League to help bridge the digital gap.

This is their 25th AT&T-connected learning center nationwide and the first to be located inside an Urban League.

The Urban League is the nation’s oldest and largest community-based movement. The mission of the Indianapolis Urban League is to “empower African-Americans and disadvantaged individuals to achieve social and economic equality and improved quality of living through programs, services, and advocacy in education, workforce development, entrepreneurship, health, and housing,” the organization explained on its website.

Thanks to AT&T, the Indianapolis Urban League will provide free internet access and education for those impacted by the digital divide. The digital divide refers to those with access to the internet and those who do not due to education and costs.

“In Indianapolis, it’s estimated that more than 32,000 K-12 students do not have access to the internet or computers at home to fully participate in the modern world, an issue known as the digital,” explained AT&T in a news release.

On top of the connected learning center, AT&T made a $50 thousand contribution to the IUL for additional support.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said, “The pandemic opened our eyes to how a lack of connectivity can be devastating – particularly to students who were still learning and Indianapolis residents who were looking for jobs.”

AT&T also participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which can reduce your internet bill at home by $30 a month. To determine if you are eligible, apply at getinternet.gov. The ACP benefit could apply to your next payment after enrollment.