Avon group needs extra school supplies

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — As kids head back to school, some will not have all the supplies they need for their first day back. That’s why the Avon Education Foundation is asking for your help.

The Supply Our Schools program is a store in the basement of the Avon Community School Corporation’s administration building. The store is run by students with physical and mental disabilities. They fulfill orders and deliver them to teachers throughout the district.

Last year those students, with support from the Avon Education Foundation, distributed $16,000 worth of supplies.

The foundation started the store to support teachers after finding out how many of them were using their own money to continually buy basic school supplies for their classrooms. But now, as the Supply Our School program has grown, Sara Bender with the Avon Education Foundation, says it’s become a full circle victory for the district.

“It started to provide this need for teachers, then it turned into a spillover effect of that is students have what they need to be more successful and, yes, the students that help us out are getting functional employment training that they need as part of their graduation certificate,” Bender said.

At the end of last school year, the Avon Education Foundation volunteers went to schools throughout the district to gather unused school supplies and bring them to the store for redistribution. However, the store still has a low inventory, so they are asking for donations.

Needed supplies:

crayons

colored pencils

colored markers

washable markers

dry erase markers

glue sticks

sticky notes

scissors

staplers (standard size)

composition notebooks

hand sanitizer

facial tissues

sanitizing wipes

ziplock bags

Drop-off locations: