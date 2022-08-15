Local

Avon man rams sheriff’s department vehicle during Hendricks County chase, injuring deputy

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — An Avon man and a Hendricks County Sheriff’s deputy were in the hospital Monday after the man rammed the deputy’s vehicle during a pursuit.

Just after 5:30 a.m., deputies were called to a report of a woman being strangled at a home on Greenbriar Drive near Avon.

As they headed to the scene, the deputies were told that the suspect, later identified as 51-year-old Gary Miller, was leaving the home in his truck.

Deputies spotted Miller driving away from the neighborhood and a short chase ensued, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

During the pursuit, Miller used his truck to ram the driver’s side door of a sheriff’s department vehicle.

The deputy who was driving the vehicle was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, the sheriff’s office says.

Miller then got out of the truck and ran into a wooded area, but he was tracked down and apprehended a few minutes later.

One of the deputies involved in tracking Miller through the woods was stung multiple times by an insect. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office says.

Miller sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The police investigation is ongoing and formal charges have not been filed.