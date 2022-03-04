Local

Ball State student killed in crash on birthday

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Ball State University student was killed in a crash early Friday morning.

Braden Reynolds, a 19-year-old freshman at the university, died after crashing his car around 2 a.m., according to Delaware County Chief Deputy Coroner Gavin Greene. Reynolds had just turned 19 hours before.

Greene says Reynolds clipped a vehicle at New York and Riverside avenues, continued driving, struck a tree, then was partially ejected from the vehicle, which then caught on fire. When the car stopped, it was on Ball State’s campus.

He was pronounced deceased after being taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

News 8 has reached out to the Muncie Police Department and Ball State University for more information.

