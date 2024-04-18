‘Bark in the Park’ kicks off weekend full of fun at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Thursday, Victory Field will “go to the dogs” for the first Bark in the Park event of the season.

The Indianapolis Indians are in a home stretch against the St. Paul Saints and they want to see some very special guests enjoying the game from the left and center field lawn.

Cheyne Reiter, the team’s director of communications, and his dog Bam Bam joined Daybreak to talk about some upcoming fun at the ballpark.

“It’s our first of six bark in the parks this season; the left and center field lawn will be filled with dogs. Dogs can get in for just $7. We have all Pet Express and Pet Suites activated (and) a bunch of giveaways for dogs as well to enjoy a ball game,” Reiter said.

Human tickets are $13 and dog tickets are $7. Tickets grant you and your dog access to the left and center field lawn. Each dog must be accompanied by at least one human.

First pitch on Thursday is at 6:35 p.m. and the gates open for Thirsty Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

“We also have Paul Skenes pitching tonight. The No. 1 overall pick last summer. He’s made a few starts for us this season, just going three or four innings per start. He’s yet to allow a run. So we kind of knew the hype coming in. He’s lived up to that hype. So he’s throwing tonight for the Indians,” Reiter said.

There are fireworks at the ballpark on Friday and Saturday’s game is Indy 500 Night.

On Saturday evening, the Indians will wear special Indy 500-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off until the end of the seventh inning to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities. Fans can also see the Borg-Warner Trophy on display in the Center Field Plaza.

Sunday is a “Bluey” themed day game where kids eat free.

“We just put a graphic out (of Bluey) and it has over 1,200 comments. The fandom for ‘Bluey’ is like Caitlin Clark here in Indianapolis now. People are obsessed,” Reiter said.

You can buy tickets to any of the games on the team’s website. Tickets can also be purchased at any open ticket window or by calling (317) 269-3545.