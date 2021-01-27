Bernie Sanders doll, gloves offered on eBay to help people who are homeless

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An image of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and his mittens from President Biden’s inauguration has sparked countless memes online.

Now, an Indianapolis woman is hoping to use the popularity of that picture for a good cause.

People everywhere got in on the fun by creating memes of Sanders in some of their favorite scenes. Sanders was captured by a Getty Images photographer at the inauguration sitting by himself, legs crossed, and wearing his warm coat, mask and mittens, and carrying an envelope.

A handmade, crocheted Bernie Sanders doll was sold on eBay for more than $20,000.

An Indianapolis artist, River Jackson saw the popularity and decided to crotchet a Sanders doll and a replica of his mittens, and donate them to a nonprofit, Hearts in Hand Homeless Outreach. She hopes her version will help raise money to feed and clothe people who are homeless.

The Bernie doll and gloves were up for auction on eBay.

“Walk down the street, see the people that are homeless, and put yourself in that position because it very well could be you next,” Jackson said.

Hearts in Hand Homeless Outreach helps feed and clothe hundreds of people who are homeless around Indianapolis. They are not a 501(C)(3) but funds it receives go to help people in need. Money raised from the Bernie Sanders auction will help the organization continue its mission.



“Every dime will go toward something to help our friends out. None of us take any pay. This is all voluntary because we love human beings. Just because they’re on the street doesn’t mean we are better than them. It just means we’ve had better luck than them,” Griffin said.

“The Hearts and Hand Homeless Outreach group are small but they do a lot of wonderful work,” said Jackson.

The organization says it feeds and clothes almost 200 homeless people every weekend.