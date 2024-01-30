Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana to host ‘The Biggest Social’ Tuesday night

Big Brother Ben and Little Brother Jesse outside the Pagoda at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Provided Photo/Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — January is National Mentoring Month and a perfect reminder to give back to area youth.

One organization that supports young people in the Indy area is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana will host its annual “The Biggest Social” event on Tuesday night at The Club at Crosspoint, located at 9800 Crosspoint Blvd. in Indianapolis.

During the event, the organization will honor the Bigs that make the program possible, recognize the premiere of the organization’s 2024 Matches of the Year, and celebrate the 2024 Changemaker Award winners. It also hopes to recruit mentors for the more than 1,000 students on the waitlist.

“BBBSCI is excited to celebrate the young people, volunteers, and partners who bring our mission to life and share the rippling impact they have in our community through their involvement with Big Brothers Big Sisters. If you’ve been thinking about doing something meaningful in 2024, we hope you’ll attend and consider getting involved,” CEO Darcey Palmer-Shultz said in a release.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana supports children ages 8 through 18 who reside in Marion, Hamilton, and Johnson counties.

Mentors must be 19 years or older, reside or work in or around Marion, Hamilton, or Johnson County, and commit to mentoring a young person for 4-6 hours per month for at least one year.

The Indianapolis Colts are one organization that works with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana

“The Colts have loved engaging with BBBSCI deeper throughout our current three-year partnership. Our staff, players, coaches, and entire organization truly believe in the impact a mentor has on kids – standing alongside them as they develop into exceptional young people,” Ande Sadtler, director of community impact for the Colts, said.

The Biggest Social will be held Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana website for more information.