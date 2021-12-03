Local

Big Ten Championship Game expected to give Indy an economic jolt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Sports Corporation estimates the Big Ten Championship Game will have a $20 million impact on the city from Friday to Sunday.

“That really looks into how many people are coming to the city, how much they are spending and how much is directly going back into those businesses that need it the most right now,” said Indy Sports Corporation Director of Marketing Brett Kramer.

There are several events going on around the game including a Fan Fest on Saturday that runs from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. It features interactive games and performances from the Iowa and Michigan bands.

Outside on Georgia Street, a “Tail Greeter” party will take place Saturday afternoon.

“Food, live music and the St. Elmo’s Cocktail shrimp eating contest featuring Joey Chestnut at 3 p.m.,” said Kramer.

The Indiana Sports Corporation said it is in the process of making another bid to host the Big Ten Championship Game from 2022 until 2030.