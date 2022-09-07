Local

Blood drive honors Indiana fallen, injured officers

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — In honor of fallen and injured officers around the state, the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy sponsored a blood drive Tuesday.

The blood drive was at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield in honor of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz and Richmond police officer Seara Burton.

Shahnavaz was 24 when he was fatally shot in the line of duty on July 31 in Elwood.

Burton was 28 when she was shot during a traffic stop on Aug. 10 in Richmond. She’s at a hospice facility in Richmond.

Organizers say Tuesday’s blood drive was a way for them to honor those in law enforcement who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s an opportunity for the public to get involved in what we’re doing here and showing their support for law enforcement and what’s a more intimate gift that some could give than a pint of blood,” said Tim Horty, executive director Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Organizers were hopeful to receive about 70 pints of blood.