Bloomington police investigating after flyers with ‘hooded figure’ found

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after several flyers with a “hooded figure” were discovered around the city.

According to a release from the city, the flyers, which were found in several places around Bloomington, were for a “Neighborhood Watch” supposedly maintained by the Ku Klux Klan.

“Hate has no place in Bloomington, and public safety is a top concern,” said Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton.  “Residents who find additional, similar material or have any information about it should contact our police department.”

Anyone who comes across these materials is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 812-339-4477.

