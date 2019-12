INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — BlueIndy is coming to an end.

The electric car-sharing service is set to end on May 21, 2020. BlueIndy made the announcement on its website.

It was first launched in September of 2015. Charging stations began popping up around town a year in advance.

In 2017, I-Team 8’s Stephanie Zepelin revealed that BlueIndy was nowhere near breaking even.

The program had around 500 cars and 200 charging stations.