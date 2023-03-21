Broad Ripple Avenue to close in April for continuing upgrades

Part of Broad Ripple Avenue was closed in September 2022 for construction. (Kyla Russell/WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Once again, a section of Broad Ripple Avenue is set to close for construction.

The avenue that goes through a business district will close to vehicles starting the week of April 3 between College and Guilford avenues, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced Monday. Sidewalks will remain open to access businesses.

Construction will address stormwater drainage to curb flooding in the area.

Once work in the road is completed, the street will serve pedestrians so sidewalks and street lights can be upgraded.

All the work will be done by August. Weekly updates will be posted online and via local newsletters.

The first project closed Broad Ripple Avenue from Winthrop to Guilford avenues from September 2021 through December.

The cost of the entire project has been estimated at $6 million.