Broadway in Indianapolis, 2022-2023 season of shows

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six Broadway shows are hitting Indiana stages later this year, according to Broadway in Indianapolis.

Broadway in Indianapolis announced its 2022-23 series Saturday. Season packages are now on sale.

A list of shows, along with their dates are listed online.

Anastasia, Disney’s Aladdin, Hairspray, Les Miserables, Ain’t Too Proud, and Hamilton are the featured shows.

Locations will vary between Clowes Memorial Hall and the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.

Tickets are available for purchase here.