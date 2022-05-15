Local

Broadway in Indianapolis, 2022-2023 season of shows

by: Alexis Mitchell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six Broadway shows are hitting Indiana stages later this year, according to Broadway in Indianapolis.

Broadway in Indianapolis announced its 2022-23 series Saturday. Season packages are now on sale.

A list of shows, along with their dates are listed online.

Anastasia, Disney’s Aladdin, Hairspray, Les Miserables, Ain’t Too Proud, and Hamilton are the featured shows.

Locations will vary between Clowes Memorial Hall and the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Feds interview deadly supermarket shooting suspect’s parents

National /

Patients of Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital will kick off 500 Festival Rookie Run

Month of May /

In early primaries, voters favor polling places over mail

National /

Bridge replacement, portion of South Franklin Road to close Monday

local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.