Brown County Schools bus runs over child, taken to Indianapolis hospital

NASHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A child was run over by a Brown County Schools bus Thursday afternoon on a rural road, police say.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says at 4:33 p.m. officers were called on a report of an accident that involved a child and a school bus on Four Mile Ridge Road. That is 3-miles east of Nashville south of State Road 46.

According to a release, the child had exited the bus before they were run over.

The child was taken by family to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The child has since been transported to an Indianapolis hospital.

The bus driver voluntarily submitted to an alcohol test and a blood draw required by state law.

Police say they will not release the name of the bus driver or child until investigations are complete.

Statement