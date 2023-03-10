Brown County Schools bus runs over child, taken to Indianapolis hospital
NASHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A child was run over by a Brown County Schools bus Thursday afternoon on a rural road, police say.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says at 4:33 p.m. officers were called on a report of an accident that involved a child and a school bus on Four Mile Ridge Road. That is 3-miles east of Nashville south of State Road 46.
According to a release, the child had exited the bus before they were run over.
The child was taken by family to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The child has since been transported to an Indianapolis hospital.
The bus driver voluntarily submitted to an alcohol test and a blood draw required by state law.
Police say they will not release the name of the bus driver or child until investigations are complete.
Statement
“On Thursday, March 9th a Brown County Schools student was injured at one of our school bus stops. On behalf of our Brown County community, I ask that you keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. As a result of this very unfortunate incident, Brown County Schools is reviewing all of its safety protocols and procedures with our transportation department. The safety of your children is our highest priority and is a responsibility we take very seriously.”
Emily Tracy, Superintendent, Brown County Schools