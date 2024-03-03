Bull riding rocks Gainbridge as Pro Bull Riders tour sells out in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bucking bulls took over Gainbridge Fieldhouse this weekend, with a sold-out event on Saturday.

The Professional Bull Riders Unleash the Beast Tour stopped in Indianapolis with a two-day event.

Event officials say the tour features the sport’s best from around the globe. During both days, 35 riders competed across two rounds, one each day.

Saturday’s winning duo was Brazilian rider Alan de Souza and Woody, a bull from Flinn Cattle Company based in Oklahoma. They scored 87.25 on the night.

The 12 riders with the best-combined scores from both rounds go on to the championship, also on Sunday.

De Souza’s countryman Paulo Crimber is a translator for many of the Portuguese-speaking riders on the tour. Crimber is a legend in the sport, winning 10 world championships.

He says being active in the tour allows him to watch his son, John, follow in his footsteps.

“He’s sitting number two in the world right now and just to know he has that to come into, it’s very exciting,” Crimber said. “The money, the growth in everything is just going crazy.”

Crimber also coaches for the Florida Freedom in the PBR’s recently formed Team series. He says watching the sport grow has been exciting.

“In June, we kick off with the Team Series,” Crimber said. “It launched two years ago. This is the third year I’m coaching … It’s just been so amazing and exciting. I cannot wait to get back to it.”

The Indianapolis event includes more than 50 bulls. Organizers say it took the crew about 24 hours to flip Gainbridge from the Pacers home court to a rodeo-style arena.

The event wraps up Sunday with Round Two set to begin at 1:45 p.m. Tickets start at $15.