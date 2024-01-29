Butler University offering free mental wellness summit

A view of Butler University in Indianapolis. (WISH File Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University is offering a free mental wellness summit on Monday.

The event will take place at 8 p.m. Monday.

Attendees can meet with coaches, administrators, and healthcare professionals to explore holistic approaches to mental wellness.

The inaugural Student-Athlete Mental Wellness Summit will be held at the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in partnership with wellness company Preventia.

According to the university’s website, “The Preventia Coach Approach empowers people to manage habits, behavior, and mental health more effectively – by connecting them to caregivers who are trained in behavior change.”

“The groundbreaking event with a focus on the mental health and well-being of student athletes is free and open to the public,” explained organizers in a news release. “The summit will address the unique challenges faced by students in balancing academic pursuits, athletic commitments, and personal growth.”

The event’s keynote speakers include Robert Wickens, a former IndyCar driver, Dr. Mark Campbell with Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals and Dr. Mark Pettus, a leader in integrative medicine.

“The expert panelists will share insights and resources to equip students with a mental wellness toolkit,” Ralph Reiff, Sr. Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Health, Performance & Well-Being at Butler University, said. “Although designed specifically for student-athletes, anyone with an interest in mental wellness and athletics is welcome.”

School officials said Butler is a national leader in supporting students’ health and well-being.

The public is invited to attend the summit in-person or virtually. Pre-registration is required.