Cambridge City police requesting help in locating missing woman

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. (WISH) — The Cambridge City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Stacey Miller, 49, of Cambridge City. Miller was last in contact with family and friends on Monday evening around 8 p.m.

She was driving a 2000 Ford F-150.

Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cambridge City Police Department at 765-478-1231.