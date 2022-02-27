Carmel Clay Public Library offers classes on Alzheimer’s disease, dementia

CARMEL, Ind. (Hamilton County Reporter) — The Carmel Clay Public Library will offer a three-part online series on awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter, the series kicks off on Monday. Each one-hour session will introduce helpful information, strategies and breakthroughs. Go to the chapter’s website to sign up for these sessions:
- The first session will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, and is titled “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia.”
- The second session will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 14, and is titled “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s.”
- The third and final session will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 28, and is titled “Current Alzheimer’s Research and Advances.”