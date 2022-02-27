Local

Carmel Clay Public Library offers classes on Alzheimer’s disease, dementia

by: Gregg Montgomery
CARMEL, Ind. (Hamilton County Reporter) — The Carmel Clay Public Library will offer a three-part online series on awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter, the series kicks off on Monday. Each one-hour session will introduce helpful information, strategies and breakthroughs. Go to the chapter’s website to sign up for these sessions:

  • The first session will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, and is titled “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia.”
  • The second session will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 14, and is titled “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s.”
  • The third and final session will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 28, and is titled “Current Alzheimer’s Research and Advances.”

