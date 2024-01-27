Carmel firefighters rescue 2 workers stuck in mud at construction site

Carmel, Indiana, firefighters on Jan. 26, 2024, rescues two workers stuck in mud on a construction site. (Provided Photo/Carmel Fire Department via Facebook)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — One worker tried to rescue another sinking in mud at a housing construction site Friday, and both ended up stuck.

Carmel Fire Department says it rescued both workers, who had no physical injuries.

The incident happened somewhere on the city’s west side, the fire department said in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon.

“Contractors working on this new construction home were working in a very wet and muddy area, when one of them began sinking. The more he tried to escape the farther he sunk. A second worker came to his rescue, but unfortunately found himself in the same situation,” the post said.

Firefighters used ladders over the mud to allow the workers to extract themselves from the mud. The fire department shared photos of their work.