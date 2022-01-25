Local

Carmel high schooler helps domestic violence victims with cell phone donations

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel High senior has helped domestic violence victims find their voice.

Katie Dunn came up with the idea of having people donate used cell phones to be distributed to survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

There are two drop off locations, one at the Carmel Police Department and another at the Carmel Public Library. Both locations will have a green box that has “Voice to Victims” written on it where you can drop the used phones.

The phones will get divided and dropped off at Prevail and The Julian Center. These organizations both help empower survivors.

“It started when my neighbor sent out a text saying her friend needing a phone because she was in one of those situations,” said Dunn. “It made me think back to the time we visited the Julian Center and I thought it would be a great opportunity.”

Dunn came up with this project in 2021 to earn a girl scout award from her local troop.

Last year, she collected 411 used cell phones.

She said you can now drop off the used phones directly to Prevail or The Julian Center.