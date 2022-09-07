Local

Castleton ClusterTruck reopening after staffing challenges 

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- ClusterTruck reopened Tuesday at East 82nd Street in Caslelton. According to the owner, the goal is to expand its services in Northern Indianapolis.

Chris McIntosh, the CEO, told News 8 that the business struggled with staffing shortages and temporarily closed the kitchen in April to regroup and restructure its business model.

It offers free food delivery to customers and prepares fresh meals from over 80 menu items. ClusterTuck is a first-of-its-kind delivery-only restaurant that uses technology to coordinate with drivers to get food to a customer in a timely fashion of being prepared.

News 8 spoke with ClusterTruck’s CEO, Chris McIntosh, and Chef Tim. The company says it’s ready to serve the community despite initial pitfalls. 

ClusterTruck also has three other locations, including Downtown Indianapolis.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana State Police investigate man found dead in Paoli

Indiana News /

Making eating mindful

Local /

‘Pet Pals TV’: Enjoying fun adventures with pets

Pet Pals TV /

Indiana Walmart worker accused of stealing $225,000 from store

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.