‘Look What You Made Me Do’: Events to celebrate Taylor Swift in November

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Taylor Swift’s latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” dropped early Friday morning and it was a surprise 31-song mega double album. Fans can enjoy the new music while they wait for an epic Taylor Swift weekend in Indianapolis.

Swift will perform at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 1, 2, and 3. That’s a Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Crystal Signature Events will host four premier, public events themed around Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour and timed with her tour stops in Indianapolis.

The events will take place at two venues in the heart of downtown Indianapolis:

The Heirloom at N.K. Hurst, 230 W. McCarty St.

Crane Bay Event Center, 551 W. Merrill St.

“We’re thrilled to add to that tradition by using our creativity and expertise to create premier and unforgettable events for what’s going to be an epic Taylor Swift weekend in Indy,” Amanda Van Der Moere, director of sales for Crystal Signature Events, said in a press release.

SWIFT + SHIMMER PRE-PARTY (HEIRLOOM’S VERSION)

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Nov. 1-3

3 – 7 p.m.

$150 per person, $200 VIP (limited availability)

Tickets include food and drinks

Convenient parking adjacent to Lucas Oil Stadium available for an additional $50

All ages welcome

Event and ticket information

Swifties of all-ages are invited to The Heirloom ahead of each concert. Fans can expect an “immersive Taylor Swift-themed event” featuring different era vignettes with themed photo opportunities and activities, music, food, and more.

VIP tickets include a private lounge, a chic clear clutch swag bag filled with concert-going essentials, and interaction with the cutest kittens in a partnership with Indy Humane.

SWIFT + SIP COCKTAIL PARTY (CRANE BAY’S VERSION)

Saturday, November 2

8 p.m. – Midnight

21+ only

$200 per person, $250 VIP (limited availability)

Tickets include food and drinks

Event and ticket information

On Saturday, Nov. 2, The Crane Bay Event Center will transform into a dance club for Swifties who are 21 and older. Fans will be surrounded by all things Taylor Swift through the all of her eras. Enjoy music, food, and craft cocktails provided by Crystal Signature Events, as well as special decor, photo ops, and fun surprises crafted by local event designers and professionals.

VIP tickets will give people access to a private lounge, a chic clear clutch swag bag filled with on-theme essentials, and more.

Click here for more information about these upcoming Taylor Swift-themed events.