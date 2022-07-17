Local

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with super sweet deals

by: Alexis Mitchell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, and many local ice cream shops have specials for this special day.

Dairy Queen

  • Get $1 off a dipped cone when ordered in the app.

Cold Stone Creamery

  • FREE delivery when ordered in the app.
  • Announcing a surprise Sunday in the app.

Dippin’ Dots

  • Giving away FREE mini cups of Dippin’ Dots.

Baskin-Robbins

  • $5 dollars off of an order of $15 dollars or more. Scan the coupon in the app at checkout.
  • Celebrating National Ice Cream Day ALL week.
  • Use the code BECOOLER at checkout for online orders. To use the code in store, customers can scan the Baskin-Robbins mobile app coupon during checkout.

