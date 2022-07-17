Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with super sweet deals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, and many local ice cream shops have specials for this special day.
Dairy Queen
- Get $1 off a dipped cone when ordered in the app.
Cold Stone Creamery
- FREE delivery when ordered in the app.
- Announcing a surprise Sunday in the app.
Dippin’ Dots
- Giving away FREE mini cups of Dippin’ Dots.
Baskin-Robbins
- $5 dollars off of an order of $15 dollars or more. Scan the coupon in the app at checkout.
- Celebrating National Ice Cream Day ALL week.
- Use the code BECOOLER at checkout for online orders. To use the code in store, customers can scan the Baskin-Robbins mobile app coupon during checkout.