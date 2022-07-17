Local

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with super sweet deals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, and many local ice cream shops have specials for this special day.

Dairy Queen

Get $1 off a dipped cone when ordered in the app.

Cold Stone Creamery

FREE delivery when ordered in the app.

Announcing a surprise Sunday in the app.

Dippin’ Dots

Giving away FREE mini cups of Dippin’ Dots.

Baskin-Robbins