IND airport sculpture celebrates what Indy 500 winners drink

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis International Airport got into the racing spirit Wednesday ahead of the Indianapolis 500.

Airport and Indianapolis Motor Speedway leaders unveiled a new sculpture named The Big Spill. It shows a race car alongside the iconic Indy 500 milk bottle.

Here’s the history: In 1936, after Louis Meyer won his third Indianapolis 500, he took a chug of buttermilk when he parked his car at Victory Circle. The tradition stuck after a dairy industry executive saw Meyer on a news reel at a movie theater and requested milk be made available to all Indy 500 winners.

The president of the speedway wants everyone excited about the Month of May. Doug Boles said, “And we couldn’t be prouder to be apart of this community and this state. We look at things through two lenses at the speedway. How do we make the speedway successful, but, maybe on a broader scale and more important, how do the decisions we make at the Indianapolis Motor speedwaySmake our community proud, make our state proud, make our community better and our state better? Partnerships like the one with the airport certainly prove we can do that together.

Practice for this year’s Indy 500 will get underway May 14. Race day will be May 26.

This story was created in part from a script aired on WISH-TV.